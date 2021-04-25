Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Private Ocean LLC

Private Ocean LLC cut its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,090 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 0.6% of Private Ocean LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 787 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,563,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,449,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,352,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Novak Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% during the first quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 466 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,442,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Cowen raised their price target on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4,150.00 price objective (up previously from $4,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,947.54.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,340.88 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3,172.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,194.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 97.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,256.38 and a fifty-two week high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The company had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

