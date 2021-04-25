Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,848,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158,410 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 4.04% of Ambac Financial Group worth $28,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Ambac Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $168,000. 79.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AMBC opened at $17.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.39. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.14 and a 12 month high of $18.63. The company has a market capitalization of $791.35 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.39.

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.77. The business had revenue of $88.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.91) earnings per share.

About Ambac Financial Group

Ambac Financial Group, Inc, a financial services holding company, provides financial guarantees in the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Austria, Australia, France, and Internationally. It offers financial guarantee insurance policies; and credit derivative contracts and interest rate derivative transactions.

