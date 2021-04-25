Ambrosus (AMB) Trading 22.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Ambrosus (CURRENCY:AMB) traded up 6.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 25th. Ambrosus has a market capitalization of $10.78 million and approximately $1.25 million worth of Ambrosus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ambrosus coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0613 or 0.00000123 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ambrosus has traded down 22.5% against the US dollar.

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Ambrosus’ total supply is 709,451,844 coins and its circulating supply is 175,907,266 coins. Ambrosus’ official Twitter account is @AmbrosusAMB and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ambrosus’ official website is ambrosus.com. The Reddit community for Ambrosus is /r/ambrosus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ambrosus’ official message board is blog.ambrosus.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ambrosus project aims to improve the global food supply chains by creating an ecosystem where the team can record the entire history of products and execute commercial transactions accordingly. Combining high-tech sensors, blockchain protocol, and smart contracts, Ambrosus is building a community-driven ecosystem to assure the quality, safety & origins of products. Amber is the foundation of the Ambrosus network. Amber powers Ambrosus’s ecosystem, activating and operating the network and all of its associated services. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ambrosus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ambrosus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ambrosus using one of the exchanges listed above.

