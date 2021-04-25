Ambrosus Price Reaches $0.0624 on Exchanges (AMB)

Ambrosus (CURRENCY:AMB) traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. Over the last seven days, Ambrosus has traded down 29.3% against the US dollar. One Ambrosus coin can currently be purchased for $0.0624 or 0.00000120 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ambrosus has a total market capitalization of $10.99 million and $1.57 million worth of Ambrosus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Ambrosus Coin Profile

Ambrosus (CRYPTO:AMB) is a PoA coin that uses the

Dagger

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Ambrosus’ total supply is 709,545,886 coins and its circulating supply is 176,194,454 coins. Ambrosus’ official Twitter account is @AmbrosusAMB and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ambrosus is /r/ambrosus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ambrosus’ official website is ambrosus.com. The official message board for Ambrosus is blog.ambrosus.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ambrosus project aims to improve the global food supply chains by creating an ecosystem where the team can record the entire history of products and execute commercial transactions accordingly. Combining high-tech sensors, blockchain protocol, and smart contracts, Ambrosus is building a community-driven ecosystem to assure the quality, safety & origins of products. Amber is the foundation of the Ambrosus network. Amber powers Ambrosus’s ecosystem, activating and operating the network and all of its associated services. “

Ambrosus Coin Trading

