AMEPAY (AME) Price Reaches $0.0450 on Exchanges

AMEPAY (CURRENCY:AME) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 25th. One AMEPAY coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0450 or 0.00000090 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, AMEPAY has traded down 10.8% against the dollar. AMEPAY has a total market capitalization of $11.24 million and approximately $406,127.00 worth of AMEPAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002008 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.61 or 0.00061454 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $134.24 or 0.00269517 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00004473 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $512.54 or 0.01029010 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00024558 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,060.85 or 1.00505266 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $319.32 or 0.00641092 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

AMEPAY Profile

AMEPAY launched on June 4th, 2020. AMEPAY’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins. AMEPAY’s official Twitter account is @ame_pay

According to CryptoCompare, “AMEPAY is an upcoming payment solution provider that aims to harness the power of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency to offer merchants and customers around the world a completely decentralized and optimized transaction mechanism. “

AMEPAY Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMEPAY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AMEPAY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AMEPAY using one of the exchanges listed above.

