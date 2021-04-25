Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,774 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Ameren were worth $7,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AEE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Ameren by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,884,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,488,931,000 after purchasing an additional 5,061,639 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 375.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,201,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $249,942,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529,007 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 172.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,049,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $238,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932,186 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,906,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,475,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Ameren in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,456,000. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEE opened at $84.78 on Friday. Ameren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.33 and a fifty-two week high of $86.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.98. The company has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Ameren had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.67%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ameren from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ameren has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.71.

In other Ameren news, insider Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total value of $487,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mark C. Birk sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total transaction of $152,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,320 shares in the company, valued at $5,807,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $1,400,220. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

