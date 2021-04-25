Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.23) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Amicus Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.26) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.17). Amicus Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.35) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 34.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.61). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to $0.09. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Amicus Therapeutics.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.04). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 73.81% and a negative net margin of 120.18%. The firm had revenue of $70.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.50 million.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $27.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.75.

In other news, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 10,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total transaction of $105,455.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 389,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,905,391.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 821,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,215,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,696 shares of company stock valued at $718,423. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FOLD. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 76.6% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 20.9% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 107.6% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 6,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 3,202 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOLD opened at $10.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 1.57. Amicus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.83 and a 1-year high of $25.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a current ratio of 5.24.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for people living with rare metabolic diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data; gene therapies for Fabry and Pompe diseases, as well as for various types of Batten diseases; enzyme replacement therapies for Pompe diseases; and CDKL5 deficiency disorder product candidates.

See Also: What is a Futures Contract?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amicus Therapeutics (FOLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.