Ampleforth (AMPL) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $7.38 Million

Ampleforth (CURRENCY:AMPL) traded up 11.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. During the last seven days, Ampleforth has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar. One Ampleforth coin can currently be bought for about $1.23 or 0.00002425 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ampleforth has a market capitalization of $260.39 million and $7.38 million worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.55 or 0.00066306 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00018550 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001976 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.86 or 0.00062957 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $367.54 or 0.00726282 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.05 or 0.00094946 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,950.18 or 0.07805877 BTC.

Ampleforth Profile

Ampleforth (AMPL) is a coin. It was first traded on February 13th, 2018. Ampleforth’s total supply is 327,367,479 coins and its circulating supply is 212,230,787 coins. Ampleforth’s official website is www.ampleforth.org . The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org/# . Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ampleforth is a digital-asset-protocol for smart commodity-money. The Ampleforth protocol receives exchange-rate information from trusted oracles and propagates that to holders of its units (Amples) by proportionally increasing or decreasing the number of tokens each individual holds. For traders, these changes in exchange-rate and quantity translate into changes in Ample’s market capitalization. Traders with short time horizons, especially those using automated or algorithmic approaches, will thus have to devise new strategies to trade Amples. Ultimately, unique trader behavior in response to the protocol’s incentives is expected to produce a step-function-like movement pattern with lower correlation to Bitcoin than existing digital assets. This makes Amples uniquely suited for the following near, medium, and long term uses. “

Buying and Selling Ampleforth

