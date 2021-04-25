Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) by 29.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 188,711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,134 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.08% of Amyris worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amyris by 1,775.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,680 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Amyris by 280.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Amyris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Amyris by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in Amyris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Amyris alerts:

In other news, Director Frank Kung sold 4,678,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $69,988,310.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,899.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMRS opened at $15.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 1.04. Amyris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.88 and a 52-week high of $23.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.63.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $79.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.64 million. On average, analysts predict that Amyris, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Amyris from $11.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Amyris from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Cowen upgraded Amyris from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amyris currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.87.

Amyris Profile

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty markets through its consumer brands and as a supplier of sustainable and natural ingredients in Europe, the United States, Asia, Brazil, and internationally. It manufactures and sells products for the health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets.

Featured Story: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Amyris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amyris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.