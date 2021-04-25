Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Holdings Lowered by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,883 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $6,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.38, for a total value of $1,573,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,917,173.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total value of $982,365.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,927,109.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,396 shares of company stock valued at $9,869,038 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADI opened at $159.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.09 and a 1-year high of $164.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.76. The company has a market capitalization of $58.66 billion, a PE ratio of 48.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 21.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.21%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADI. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays upped their price target on Analog Devices from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Analog Devices from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.92.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

