Analysts Anticipate Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) Will Announce Earnings of $1.03 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) will report earnings per share of $1.03 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Chemung Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.14 and the lowest is $0.92. Chemung Financial reported earnings per share of $1.20 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 14.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chemung Financial will report full year earnings of $4.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.49 to $4.39. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.47 to $3.95. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Chemung Financial.

Get Chemung Financial alerts:

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.13. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 9.54%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chemung Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

In other news, Director David M. Buicko acquired 893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.75 per share, for a total transaction of $30,138.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,837.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 19.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chemung Canal Trust Co. grew its stake in Chemung Financial by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 387,846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Chemung Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its stake in Chemung Financial by 165.3% during the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 19,402 shares of the bank’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 12,088 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Chemung Financial by 106.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,527 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 19,877 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Chemung Financial by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 194,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,597,000 after purchasing an additional 17,430 shares during the period. 35.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHMG traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,817. Chemung Financial has a 52 week low of $23.01 and a 52 week high of $45.00. The firm has a market cap of $199.53 million, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.57 and its 200-day moving average is $36.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.50%.

Chemung Financial Company Profile

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

See Also: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chemung Financial (CHMG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chemung Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemung Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.