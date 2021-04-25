Analysts Anticipate Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.72 Per Share

Analysts expect that Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.72) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Clovis Oncology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.90) and the highest is ($0.61). Clovis Oncology posted earnings per share of ($1.28) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Clovis Oncology will report full-year earnings of ($2.70) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.77) to ($2.29). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.21) to ($1.28). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Clovis Oncology.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $43.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.16 million.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Clovis Oncology from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

NASDAQ:CLVS opened at $6.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.33 and a 200-day moving average of $5.90. The company has a market cap of $636.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 2.10. Clovis Oncology has a one year low of $4.08 and a one year high of $11.10.

In related news, insider Thomas C. Harding sold 7,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total transaction of $44,128.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gillian C. Ivers-Read sold 10,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total transaction of $87,590.30. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clovis Oncology by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clovis Oncology by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. S&T Bank boosted its stake in shares of Clovis Oncology by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. S&T Bank now owns 20,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at $542,000. 57.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clovis Oncology Company Profile

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

