Analysts Anticipate ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $387.40 Million

Equities analysts expect that ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) will report sales of $387.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for ePlus’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $387.30 million and the highest is $387.50 million. ePlus posted sales of $366.48 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that ePlus will report full-year sales of $1.60 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.69 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ePlus.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.44. ePlus had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $427.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. ePlus’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

In related news, CEO Mark P. Marron sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total value of $621,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,678,135.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 13,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,346,913 over the last three months. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of ePlus by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,703 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of ePlus by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,569 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of ePlus by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 74,771 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ePlus by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 10,819 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ePlus by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 26,540 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. 92.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUS opened at $99.96 on Friday. ePlus has a twelve month low of $61.98 and a twelve month high of $107.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.13 and its 200-day moving average is $88.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.30.

ePlus Company Profile

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus Cloud Consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

