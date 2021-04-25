Analysts Anticipate Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) to Post $1.60 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) will report $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Equifax’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.49 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.70. Equifax also reported earnings per share of $1.60 in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Equifax will report full year earnings of $6.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.25 to $6.90. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $8.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.59 to $8.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Equifax.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.45. Equifax had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 29.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on EFX. TheStreet raised shares of Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Equifax from $201.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Equifax from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Equifax in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Equifax has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.96.

EFX opened at $229.72 on Friday. Equifax has a one year low of $129.39 and a one year high of $231.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Equifax’s payout ratio is 27.76%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Equifax by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,050,340 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $973,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729,582 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at about $197,991,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,054,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $589,086,000 after buying an additional 308,570 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 621,765 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $119,901,000 after buying an additional 238,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fosse Capital Partmers LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 4th quarter worth about $39,190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

