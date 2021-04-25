Analysts Anticipate General Electric (NYSE:GE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect General Electric (NYSE:GE) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for General Electric’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.03. General Electric reported earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that General Electric will report full year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.28. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover General Electric.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis.

GE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. General Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.21.

GE stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.55. The stock had a trading volume of 47,166,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,207,352. The firm has a market cap of $119.03 billion, a PE ratio of 37.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.04. General Electric has a 12-month low of $5.48 and a 12-month high of $14.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.15%.

In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,250. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its holdings in General Electric by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 11,810 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its holdings in General Electric by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 22,867 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 22,824 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 106,428 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 26,656 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

