Analysts Anticipate Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $180.57 Million

Posted by on Apr 25th, 2021


Equities research analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) will announce $180.57 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Highwoods Properties’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $179.34 million and the highest is $183.12 million. Highwoods Properties reported sales of $192.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Highwoods Properties will report full-year sales of $743.32 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $730.95 million to $760.34 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $795.35 million, with estimates ranging from $783.10 million to $807.03 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Highwoods Properties.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.09). Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 43.16%. The business had revenue of $179.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HIW shares. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Highwoods Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Highwoods Properties from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Highwoods Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 17,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 34,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HIW opened at $43.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Highwoods Properties has a 1 year low of $29.18 and a 1 year high of $45.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.05. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.66%.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

