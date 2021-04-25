Analysts Anticipate Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) will report earnings per share of $0.12 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Landmark Infrastructure Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.08. Landmark Infrastructure Partners posted earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 36.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Landmark Infrastructure Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.58. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.59. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Landmark Infrastructure Partners.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Landmark Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 40.55%. The firm had revenue of $16.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.67 million.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Landmark Infrastructure Partners from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

LMRK stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.28. The stock had a trading volume of 26,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,217. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $313.00 million, a P/E ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.53. Landmark Infrastructure Partners has a 1-year low of $8.60 and a 1-year high of $13.50.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMRK. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 17,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 123,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,062 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 435,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,667,000 after purchasing an additional 9,349 shares during the period. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners during the fourth quarter worth $107,000. 15.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP acquires, owns, develops, and manages a portfolio of real property interests and infrastructure assets in the United States. The company leases its real property interests and infrastructure assets to companies operating in the wireless communication, digital infrastructure, outdoor advertising, and renewable power generation industries.

