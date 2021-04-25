Analysts Anticipate Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Will Post Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Analysts expect Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) to announce earnings per share of $0.75 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Regency Centers’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.82 and the lowest is $0.70. Regency Centers posted earnings per share of $0.98 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Regency Centers will report full-year earnings of $3.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.94 to $3.33. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.24 to $3.57. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Regency Centers.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 1.01% and a net margin of 4.51%.

A number of research firms have commented on REG. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Regency Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Regency Centers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.73.

NASDAQ:REG opened at $62.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 230.08, a P/E/G ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.03. Regency Centers has a fifty-two week low of $33.29 and a fifty-two week high of $62.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.18%.

In related news, COO James D. Thompson sold 7,500 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,084 shares in the company, valued at $2,945,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Dan M. Chandler III sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $581,000.00. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Regency Centers in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in Regency Centers in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Regency Centers during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Regency Centers by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Regency Centers by 970.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728 shares in the last quarter. 89.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

