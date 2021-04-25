Analysts Anticipate Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.30 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) will post sales of $5.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Seres Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.73 million and the lowest is $2.50 million. Seres Therapeutics reported sales of $8.19 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $159.56 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $695.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $56.24 million, with estimates ranging from $12.00 million to $106.01 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Seres Therapeutics.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $17.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 million. Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 2,867.98% and a negative net margin of 385.22%.

Several brokerages recently commented on MCRB. Chardan Capital upgraded Seres Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.50 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.43.

Shares of MCRB opened at $20.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 6.73 and a current ratio of 6.73. Seres Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.41 and a one year high of $38.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.49 and a beta of 4.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.56.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HarbourVest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $2,056,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 21.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,349 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 14,096 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Seres Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $291,000. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $3,797,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

