Analysts Anticipate Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.11 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) will post earnings per share of ($1.11) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Spirit Airlines’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.90) and the lowest is ($1.30). Spirit Airlines posted earnings of ($3.59) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Spirit Airlines will report full year earnings of ($3.61) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.45) to ($2.40). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $4.36. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Spirit Airlines.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.63) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $461.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.78 million. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 8.34% and a negative return on equity of 20.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.86) EPS.

SAVE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Vertical Research cut Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,348,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,668,000 after buying an additional 1,099,852 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in Spirit Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at about $112,504,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Spirit Airlines by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 783,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,159,000 after buying an additional 76,603 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Spirit Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $19,122,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines during the 4th quarter worth about $607,000. 52.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SAVE opened at $37.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.67 and a beta of 1.59. Spirit Airlines has a 52-week low of $7.25 and a 52-week high of $40.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.14.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 78 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a fleet of 157 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 32 A320neos, and 30 A321ceos. It offers tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

