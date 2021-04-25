Analysts Expect Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Will Post Earnings of $4.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Aon plc (NYSE:AON) will announce earnings of $4.04 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for AON’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.90. AON posted earnings of $3.68 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, April 30th.

On average, analysts expect that AON will report full-year earnings of $10.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.75 to $11.24. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $12.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.90 to $12.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for AON.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.16. AON had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of AON from $228.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of AON from $256.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AON from $236.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of AON from $196.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.92.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AON by 69.3% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 31,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,505,000 after acquiring an additional 12,908 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in AON in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $169,000. Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AON in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Davis R M Inc. increased its holdings in AON by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 146,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,217,000 after buying an additional 2,588 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in AON in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,976,000. 95.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AON traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $230.89. 1,018,613 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,658,981. The company has a market cap of $52.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. AON has a 1-year low of $167.45 and a 1-year high of $240.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $231.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.07%.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

