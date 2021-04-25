Analysts Expect CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) to Post $1.71 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.71 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for CVS Health’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.49 and the highest is $1.80. CVS Health posted earnings of $1.91 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CVS Health will report full-year earnings of $7.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.41 to $7.83. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $8.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.68 to $8.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow CVS Health.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $69.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share.

CVS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their price target on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.31.

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.00 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 103,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $7,963,571.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,963,571. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 583,892 shares of company stock valued at $43,918,083 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 29,121 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,094 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in CVS Health by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 5,695 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in CVS Health by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 378,374 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,465,000 after acquiring an additional 9,157 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. boosted its position in CVS Health by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 251,800 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $18,943,000 after acquiring an additional 92,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health stock opened at $76.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. CVS Health has a 12-month low of $55.36 and a 12-month high of $77.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

