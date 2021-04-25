Analysts Expect Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) to Announce $0.76 EPS

Analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) will post earnings per share of $0.76 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Dine Brands Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.20 to $1.01. Dine Brands Global reported earnings of $1.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dine Brands Global will report full year earnings of $4.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.81 to $5.36. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.06 to $6.74. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Dine Brands Global.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.28). Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 17.91% and a negative net margin of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $196.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. Dine Brands Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DIN. Truist lifted their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. CL King increased their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dine Brands Global has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.90.

Shares of Dine Brands Global stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $91.13. The company had a trading volume of 188,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,697. Dine Brands Global has a 52-week low of $29.59 and a 52-week high of $95.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.07 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.11 and a 200 day moving average of $71.68.

In other Dine Brands Global news, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total value of $86,330.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $953,514.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 1,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total value of $91,548.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,490 shares in the company, valued at $862,068.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,113 shares of company stock valued at $1,206,301. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DIN. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Dine Brands Global by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 442 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dine Brands Global in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

