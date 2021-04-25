Analysts Expect FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC) to Announce -$1.54 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC) will report ($1.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for FedNat’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.42) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.65). FedNat reported earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 613.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FedNat will report full-year earnings of ($1.58) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.90) to ($1.26). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for FedNat.

FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The insurance provider reported ($1.96) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.65) by $0.69. FedNat had a negative net margin of 10.30% and a negative return on equity of 23.37%. The business had revenue of $76.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.89 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FNHC. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on FedNat in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FedNat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of FedNat by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of FedNat in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in shares of FedNat during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of FedNat by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 30,590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 10,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in FedNat by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 24,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 11,089 shares in the last quarter. 47.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FNHC traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.13. 219,605 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,420. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. FedNat has a 12 month low of $4.24 and a 12 month high of $13.67.

FedNat Company Profile

FedNat Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in Florida, Louisiana, Texas, Georgia, South Carolina, Alabama, and Mississippi. The company is involved in the homeowners and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses.

