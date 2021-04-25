Analysts Expect International Paper (NYSE:IP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.29 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect International Paper (NYSE:IP) to report sales of $5.29 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for International Paper’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.39 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.13 billion. International Paper reported sales of $5.35 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Paper will report full-year sales of $21.76 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.99 billion to $22.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $22.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.97 billion to $22.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow International Paper.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IP. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on International Paper from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on International Paper from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on International Paper from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.90.

In other International Paper news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 18,222 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total transaction of $875,202.66. Also, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $409,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,043,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,990,957,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200,173 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,804,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,829,931,000 after purchasing an additional 670,033 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,848,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $290,765,000 after purchasing an additional 470,238 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter worth $206,099,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,256,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,201,000 after purchasing an additional 258,701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $56.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.42 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. International Paper has a 1-year low of $29.76 and a 1-year high of $57.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.68 and its 200 day moving average is $50.12.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

