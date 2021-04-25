Analysts Expect Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) Will Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) will post $0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Tattooed Chef’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.02. Tattooed Chef reported earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 120%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Tattooed Chef will report full-year earnings of $0.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.08. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.29. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Tattooed Chef.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tattooed Chef from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

In other Tattooed Chef news, CEO Salvatore Galletti sold 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $8,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,266,210 shares in the company, valued at $312,662,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Daniel James Williamson acquired 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $2,500,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 257,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,574,710. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 21.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tattooed Chef during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tattooed Chef during the fourth quarter valued at $178,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Tattooed Chef during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. purchased a new stake in shares of Tattooed Chef during the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tattooed Chef during the fourth quarter valued at $265,000. 7.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTCF stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,342,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,142,056. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. Tattooed Chef has a 52 week low of $10.33 and a 52 week high of $28.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.80.

About Tattooed Chef

Tattooed Chef, Inc, a plant-based food company, produces and sells a portfolio of frozen foods. It supplies plant-based products to retailers in the United States. The company offers ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, cauliflower crust pizza, and plant-based burgers.

