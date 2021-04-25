Analyzing Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) & Avidbank (OTCMKTS:AVBH)

Avidbank (OTCMKTS:AVBH) and Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Avidbank and Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avidbank 18.45% N/A N/A Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores 9.11% 7.12% 0.78%

10.8% of Avidbank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.7% of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Avidbank has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Avidbank and Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avidbank 0 0 0 0 N/A Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores 0 1 0 0 2.00

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Avidbank and Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avidbank $54.76 million 2.52 $12.86 million N/A N/A Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores $8.44 billion 0.82 $910.32 million $0.82 7.62

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has higher revenue and earnings than Avidbank.

Summary

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores beats Avidbank on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Avidbank Company Profile

Avidbank Holdings, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Avidbank that provides financial products and services to small and middle-market businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Santa Clara, San Mateo, and San Francisco counties. It offers business and personal deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides personal lending products include secured and unsecured lines of credit, home equity lines of credit, remodel and new home construction loans, and term loans; corporate banking comprises working capital lines of credit, equipment loans, acquisition financing, shareholder buyouts, ESOP loans, and owner-occupied real estate loans; and commercial real estate lending, such as permanent loans and bridge financing products. In addition, it offers construction lending products, including land acquisition loans, pre-development loans, construction spec SFD, owner-occupied SFD, condominiums, subdivision, unsecured business lines, real estate bridge loans, and RLOC Â- real estate secured loans. Further, the company provides various financing solutions, such as structured finance, venture lending, asset-based lending, and sponsor finance. Additionally, it offers various services, such as automated clearing house payments and collections, bill pay, wire transfer, lockbox, merchant, remote deposit capture, ATM/debit cards, credit cards, business courier, cash management, and notary services, as well as online and mobile banking. The company was formerly known as Peninsula Bank Holding Co. and changed its name to Avidbank Holdings, Inc. in August 2011. Avidbank Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Company Profile

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. The company offers deposit products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as other deposits, including deposits from correspondent banks, cashier checks, and collection services. It also provides commercial loans, which include general purpose loans, working capital loans, leases, loans funded by development banks, corporate credit cards, and overdraft loans; consumer loans comprising payroll, personal, automobile, and other vehicle loans, as well as microcredit loans and mortgage loans. In addition, the company offers pension and severance fund management services; and bancassurance, trust, bonded warehousing and brokerage transactions, real estate escrow, merchandise and document storage and deposit, customs agency, cargo management, surety bond and merchandise distribution, and payment and collection services. Further, it is involved in merchant and investment banking activities; trading activities, such as fixed income trading, and derivatives and foreign exchange operations, as well as the provision of the treasury, pension plan administration, investment fund advice, financial advisory, leasing, private banking, and insurance services; and deposit and lending operations in foreign currencies. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated through a network of 1,341 branches, 3,535 ATMs, and 69 payment collection centers in Colombia; and 762 branches, 2,136 ATMs, and 8,860 other points of service in Central America. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. was founded in 1994 and is based in BogotÃ¡, Colombia.

