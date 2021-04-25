Analyzing JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) and Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF)

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) and JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Capital One Financial has a beta of 1.72, suggesting that its stock price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Capital One Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. JPMorgan Chase & Co. pays an annual dividend of $3.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Capital One Financial pays out 13.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. JPMorgan Chase & Co. pays out 34.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Capital One Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and JPMorgan Chase & Co. has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Capital One Financial and JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capital One Financial $33.77 billion 1.83 $5.55 billion $12.09 11.22 JPMorgan Chase & Co. $142.42 billion 3.20 $36.43 billion $10.48 14.33

JPMorgan Chase & Co. has higher revenue and earnings than Capital One Financial. Capital One Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than JPMorgan Chase & Co., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.6% of Capital One Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.0% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Capital One Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Capital One Financial and JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capital One Financial 4.08% 3.05% 0.43% JPMorgan Chase & Co. 19.16% 10.85% 0.83%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Capital One Financial and JPMorgan Chase & Co., as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capital One Financial 0 2 12 0 2.86 JPMorgan Chase & Co. 2 5 16 0 2.61

Capital One Financial currently has a consensus price target of $131.00, indicating a potential downside of 3.45%. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus price target of $143.64, indicating a potential downside of 4.36%. Given Capital One Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Capital One Financial is more favorable than JPMorgan Chase & Co..

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking. The company accepts checking accounts, money market deposits, negotiable order of withdrawals, savings deposits, and time deposits. Its loan products include credit card loans; auto and retail banking loans; and commercial and multifamily real estate, and commercial and industrial loans. The company also offers credit and debit card products; online direct banking services; and treasury management and depository services. It serves consumers, small businesses, and commercial clients through digital channels, branches, cafÃ©s, and other distribution channels located in New York, Louisiana, Texas, Maryland, Virginia, New Jersey, and California. Capital One Financial Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services. The CIB segment provides investment banking products and services, including corporate strategy and structure advisory, and equity and debt markets capital-raising services, as well as loan origination and syndication; wholesale payments and cross-border financing; and cash securities and derivative instruments, risk management solutions, prime brokerage, and research. This segment also offers securities services, including custody, fund accounting and administration, and securities lending products for asset managers, insurance companies, and public and private investment funds. The CB segment provides financial solutions, including lending, investment banking, and asset management to small business, large and midsized corporations, local governments, and nonprofit clients; and commercial real estate banking services to investors, developers, and owners of multifamily, as well as to office, retail, industrial, and affordable housing properties. The AWM segment offers multi-asset investment management solutions across equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market funds to institutional clients and retail investors; and retirement products and services, brokerage, custody, trusts and estates, loans, mortgages, deposits, and investment management products. The company also provides ATM, online and mobile, and telephone banking services. JPMorgan Chase & Co. was founded in 1799 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

