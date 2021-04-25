Anchor Protocol (ANC) Price Reaches $5.25 on Top Exchanges

Anchor Protocol (CURRENCY:ANC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 25th. Anchor Protocol has a market capitalization of $292.66 million and approximately $6.49 million worth of Anchor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Anchor Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.25 or 0.00010536 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Anchor Protocol has traded 5.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000302 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002797 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00005826 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002243 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00018882 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $586.85 or 0.01177091 BTC.

Anchor Protocol Profile

Anchor Protocol (ANC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Anchor Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,718,282 coins. Anchor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anchor_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. “

Buying and Selling Anchor Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor Protocol directly using US dollars.

