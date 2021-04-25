Anchor Trading Down 0.5% Over Last 7 Days (ANCT)

Anchor (CURRENCY:ANCT) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 25th. One Anchor coin can now be purchased for $0.79 or 0.00001589 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Anchor has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Anchor has a total market cap of $10.15 million and $17,333.00 worth of Anchor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Anchor alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.52 or 0.00065298 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00018462 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002008 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.64 or 0.00061520 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.87 or 0.00094102 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $339.91 or 0.00682430 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,002.78 or 0.08036222 BTC.

Anchor Profile

Anchor (CRYPTO:ANCT) is a coin. It launched on June 11th, 2019. Anchor’s total supply is 759,493,671 coins and its circulating supply is 12,827,484 coins. Anchor’s official Twitter account is @theanchor_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Anchor is theanchor.io . Anchor’s official message board is theanchor.io/news/category/press-releases

According to CryptoCompare, “Anchor is a stablecoin aiming to offer the users long-term price stability and protection from inflation while hedging against daily market volatility. Anchor (ANCT) is pegged to a non-flationary financial index called the Monetary Measurement Unit (MMU), representing the real growth of the global economy. The MMU takes into account the most up-to-date macroeconomic data to calculate the value of the global economy and mirror its sustainable and predictable growth trend. “

Anchor Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anchor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Anchor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Anchor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Anchor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.