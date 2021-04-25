Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) by 60.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109,517 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 41,048 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Angi were worth $1,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ANGI. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in Angi in the 4th quarter valued at $139,910,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Angi in the 4th quarter valued at $44,128,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in Angi in the 4th quarter valued at $8,136,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Angi by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,252,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,532,000 after buying an additional 558,772 shares during the period. Finally, Beaconlight Capital LLC increased its stake in Angi by 274.8% in the 4th quarter. Beaconlight Capital LLC now owns 584,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,715,000 after buying an additional 428,682 shares during the period. 13.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Angi alerts:

In other news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $169,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 291,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,939,716.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Allison Lowrie sold 76,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.74, for a total transaction of $1,364,259.22. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 664,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,786,810.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 141,037 shares of company stock worth $2,379,281. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ANGI opened at $16.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,620.62 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.33. Angi Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.69 and a 12-month high of $19.17.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $359.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.17 million. Angi had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 0.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ANGI shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Angi from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Angi from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Angi from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Angi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Angi from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Angi presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.93.

Angi Profile

Angi Inc offers home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking; and connects consumers with service professionals by telephone, as well as offers several home services-related resources.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Angi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.