ankrETH Trading Down 1.5% Over Last Week (aEth)

ankrETH (CURRENCY:aEth) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 25th. Over the last seven days, ankrETH has traded down 1.5% against the dollar. One ankrETH coin can currently be bought for $2,042.75 or 0.04254268 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ankrETH has a market cap of $59.91 million and $207,762.00 worth of ankrETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.03 or 0.00064625 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00018018 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.33 or 0.00061081 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.34 or 0.00094432 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $337.06 or 0.00701978 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,729.41 or 0.07766955 BTC.

About ankrETH

ankrETH (aEth) is a coin. ankrETH’s total supply is 29,330 coins. ankrETH’s official Twitter account is @AaveAave and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ankrETH is medium.com/ankr-network . The official website for ankrETH is stkr.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave interest-bearing tokens (aTokens for short) are minted upon deposit and burned when redeemed. The aTokens are pegged 1:1 to the value of the underlying asset that is deposited in Aave protocol. ATokens, such as aDai, can be freely stored, transferred, and traded. While the underlying asset is loaned out to borrowers, ATokens accrue interest in real-time, directly in your wallet! Seriously, you can watch your balance grow every minute. This page refers to the Ethereum version of the Aave ecosystem. “

