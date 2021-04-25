Annex Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 85.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,770 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 5,420 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises about 0.5% of Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $5,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADBE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,765,781 shares of the software company’s stock worth $18,887,420,000 after purchasing an additional 753,183 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,090,041 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,545,871,000 after purchasing an additional 157,886 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,714,823 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,358,218,000 after purchasing an additional 509,861 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,818,183 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,909,790,000 after purchasing an additional 278,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $2,359,174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $515.84 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $332.57 and a 52-week high of $536.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $473.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $478.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.94, for a total transaction of $1,254,547.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,765,452.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 22,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.01, for a total value of $10,251,077.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,025,605.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 118,458 shares of company stock valued at $56,101,624. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Adobe in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $551.68.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

