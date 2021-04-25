Annex Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,270 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VEU. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 178.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Shares of VEU stock opened at $62.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.29. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $41.97 and a 12-month high of $63.03.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

