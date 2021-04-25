Annex Advisory Services LLC Cuts Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Annex Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 29.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,919 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $2,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 961,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,982,000 after buying an additional 24,169 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 225.1% in the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 45,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 31,219 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 151,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,357,000 after buying an additional 30,933 shares in the last quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 697.2% in the 1st quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 274,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,719,000 after buying an additional 240,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 12,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $36.84 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $24.43 and a 52-week high of $37.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.81 and a 200-day moving average of $33.70.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

