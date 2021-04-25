Annex Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Annex Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,997 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 685 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $3,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allstate Corp grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 4,065 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 1,598.0% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 72,046 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $26,657,000 after acquiring an additional 67,803 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,452 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,988 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.24, for a total transaction of $321,792.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,077,872.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.06, for a total value of $1,684,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 164,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,446,688.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,114 shares of company stock worth $5,437,811. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ILMN. Cowen lifted their price target on Illumina from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Illumina from $415.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Illumina from $410.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Illumina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $441.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Illumina presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $376.95.

ILMN opened at $414.97 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $401.93 and its 200-day moving average is $377.17. The stock has a market cap of $60.58 billion, a PE ratio of 96.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $260.42 and a twelve month high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The life sciences company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $953.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.65 million. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. As a group, analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

