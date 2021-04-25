Annex Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Annex Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,526 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,154 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $4,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 2.5% in the first quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 11,630 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 3,438 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 4,670 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TGT shares. Guggenheim raised Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Target from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Target from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.35.

NYSE:TGT opened at $206.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $103.86 and a 12-month high of $210.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $193.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The firm had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

In other Target news, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 31,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.32, for a total transaction of $6,420,347.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 139,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,557,397.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $338,916.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,620,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,510 shares of company stock valued at $8,002,521 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

