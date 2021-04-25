Annex Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 319,038 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,588 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 4.5% of Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Annex Advisory Services LLC owned 0.08% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $46,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,787,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,732,000 after purchasing an additional 191,508 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,734,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,648,000 after acquiring an additional 335,837 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,737,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,618,000 after acquiring an additional 341,613 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,731,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,640,000 after purchasing an additional 211,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,392,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,804,000 after purchasing an additional 16,604 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $153.27 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $107.08 and a 12 month high of $153.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $147.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.42.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.