Annex Advisory Services LLC Has $101.09 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 489,098 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,742 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 9.7% of Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $101,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. PYA Waltman Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 329.7% in the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000.

VTI stock opened at $217.21 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $138.37 and a 52-week high of $217.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.25.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

