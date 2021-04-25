Annex Advisory Services LLC Has $19.18 Million Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 20.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 204,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,899 shares during the quarter. WEC Energy Group comprises 1.8% of Annex Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Annex Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.06% of WEC Energy Group worth $19,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. CX Institutional boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 4,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 12,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 15,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 73.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WEC opened at $96.79 on Friday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $80.55 and a one year high of $106.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.38.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.6775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.70%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.08.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

