Annex Advisory Services LLC Has $3.06 Million Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 813 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 149.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,663,000 after purchasing an additional 18,412 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth about $1,610,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 232,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 3,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

FISV opened at $126.02 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.15 and a fifty-two week high of $126.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.47, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $122.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.79.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total value of $2,498,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 234,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,330,414.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Denis Oleary purchased 9,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $110.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,009.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,266,313.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.72.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

