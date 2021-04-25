Annex Advisory Services LLC Has $4.60 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Annex Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,584 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC owned 0.28% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF worth $4,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 34,365.1% during the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 1,996,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,768 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,072,000. Palladium Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 709,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,196,000 after purchasing an additional 193,230 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 151.4% during the 4th quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 248,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,707,000 after purchasing an additional 149,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,935,000.

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF stock opened at $51.07 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 12-month low of $50.55 and a 12-month high of $52.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.04 and its 200-day moving average is $51.03.

