Annex Advisory Services LLC Has $5.63 Million Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 66.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,097 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 8,853 shares during the quarter. The Boeing makes up approximately 0.5% of Annex Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $5,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BA. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $307.00 price target on shares of The Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $221.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.25.

In other The Boeing news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,582,306.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of The Boeing stock opened at $238.38 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $113.89 and a 1 year high of $278.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.35. The company has a market cap of $138.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.21, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.33) EPS. The Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

