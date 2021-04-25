Annex Advisory Services LLC Has $64.70 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 302,233 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,705 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 6.2% of Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Annex Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.15% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $64,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $222.96 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.00. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $121.00 and a 1 year high of $223.71.

