Annex Advisory Services LLC Increases Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,114 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,997 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises approximately 1.2% of Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $12,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at $242,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 150.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 63,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,525,000 after buying an additional 37,867 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 606.8% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 325,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,468,000 after buying an additional 279,034 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,391,000 after buying an additional 6,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $111.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $106.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.11 and a 12-month high of $113.41.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The business’s revenue was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.17%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.65.

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $18,475,972.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 450,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,981,046.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $916,668.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,035 shares in the company, valued at $2,827,661.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 198,067 shares of company stock worth $21,511,667 over the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

See Also: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.