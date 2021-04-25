Annex Advisory Services LLC Increases Holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 105.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,005 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $3,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZM. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 119.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 122.6% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 37.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $354.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $423.62.

In other news, Director Daniel Scheinman sold 167,466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.68, for a total value of $60,904,034.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at $54,552,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.28, for a total transaction of $843,451.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 409,688 shares of company stock valued at $142,359,809 over the last quarter. Insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $336.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $329.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $397.47. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.67 and a 52 week high of $588.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 431.90, a PEG ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $882.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.97 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The business’s revenue was up 368.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

