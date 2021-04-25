Annex Advisory Services LLC Invests $44.64 Million in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,373,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $44,644,000. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF comprises approximately 4.3% of Annex Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Annex Advisory Services LLC owned 0.33% of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. JBF Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 3,502.0% in the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 36,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 35,020 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 100.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter.

GDX stock opened at $36.06 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.55. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $30.64 and a 1-year high of $45.78.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

