Annex Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Annex Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $4,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at $1,045,205,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,809,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $697,984,000 after buying an additional 489,453 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,839,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $461,188,000 after buying an additional 44,686 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,234,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $388,606,000 after buying an additional 143,778 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,223,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,233,000 after buying an additional 349,100 shares during the period. 77.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Uday Yadav sold 2,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.12, for a total transaction of $299,020.56. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $3,090,536.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,116,714.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,740 shares of company stock valued at $4,945,066. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $142.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.95 billion, a PE ratio of 42.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.49. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $70.54 and a 1 year high of $143.68.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.62%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ETN. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Eaton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Eaton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.94.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

