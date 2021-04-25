Annex Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,195 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Annex Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,588 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,195 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 7.1% in the first quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 3,395 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter worth about $229,000. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 21.6% in the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 8,947 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 17.0% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 4.7% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 13,072 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 25,089 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.31, for a total transaction of $2,341,054.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,466,969.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total transaction of $725,707.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,724 shares in the company, valued at $11,604,468.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,507 shares of company stock worth $6,055,125 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.74.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $86.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.16. The company has a market capitalization of $96.48 billion, a PE ratio of 32.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.25 and a 1-year high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

