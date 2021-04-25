Annex Advisory Services LLC Sells 3,384 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Annex Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,384 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $82.31 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $82.03 and a 1 year high of $83.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.65.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

